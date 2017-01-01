Miley Cyrus: 'I've given up marijuana'

The former Hannah Montana star has been famously outspoken about her fondness for the drug in recent years. In 2015, she posted at least two photos on Instagram of herself smoking from a bong (water pipe mostly used for marijuana).

She captioned one on April 20 (15): "Happy 420" in reference to the date being an unofficial holiday which celebrates marijuana use, while wearing only a pair of pasties (nipple covers). Later that year (Oct15), she shared another image of herself with a bong, captioning it: "Dessert is served mi lady (sic)."

Now Miley, 24, has decided it's time to grow up and get more serious about her career. And she has immediately noticed some big differences now that she is no longer getting high regularly.

"I've got a lot of energy," she noted during an interview with SiriusXM on Friday, before revealing that people around her can also see a physical change.

"Look at my eyes, look at how white they are," the Wrecking Ball hitmaker laughed, before continuing, "They're clear and open and I can see and all that."

She also insisted during the chat that she has found it easy to quit because once she sets her mind to something, she sticks to it.

"A lot of people have reached out to me and they're like, 'You know, if you want help or if you want to go to these meetings,' and I'm like, 'No, when I want something, I can do it,'" she shared, proudly.

"Anything that I want to do, if I want to stop or start something, I can do anything. I just decided not to (smoke marijuana) anymore and now it's easy for me."

Miley first talked about her new clean and sober lifestyle in an interview with Billboard magazine earlier this month (May17).

“I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open," she revealed. "And I was noticing, it’s not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be.”

She also announced during her Billboard chat that she had not smoked marijuana for three weeks which was "the longest" she had ever gone without it. She also revealed that she is not drinking alcohol - all of which adds up to a big lifestyle change she's still not quite used to.

"It's very weird," she laughed, mentioning that she still rolls joints (marijuana cigarettes) for friends but does not smoke with them.