Jennifer Lopez bonds with Alex Rodriguez's mum on TV set

Jennifer Lopez gave her mother and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez's mum the VIP treatment on Thursday (11May17) when they joined her on the set of her hit TV drama Shades of Blue.



The superstar portrays New York Police Department detective Harlee Santos on the show and she is currently filming scenes for season three in the Big Apple.



J.Lo decided to start the celebrations for America's Mother's Day holiday a few days early by inviting her mum Guadalupe and Alex's mother Lourdes to spend some time with her at work. The ladies were photographed chatting in between scenes for the cop series, while Guadalupe and Lourdes also watched Jennifer in action.



The outing took place three days before Mother's Day, which falls on Sunday (14May17).



It's the latest bonding experience Jennifer has had with Alex's family - she previously met his relatives during a trip to Miami, Florida in March (17), not long after their relationship was made public, while the former New York Yankees baseball ace was introduced to the singer/actress' mum in the Big Apple in April (17).



The stars made their red carpet debut as a couple at the city's 2017 Met Gala on 1 May (17), and the On The Floor hitmaker revealed on Monday (08May17) they were both secretly anxious about flaunting their budding romance for the world to see.

"It was such a nice night," Jennifer told U.S. breakfast show Today about the Met Gala. "We were both a little bit nervous, but at the end of the day, we're like, 'Let's just have fun'."



Alex is the Latina beauty's latest high-profile romance - married three times, she was recently linked to rapper Drake after splitting from backing dancer Casper Smart last summer (16).

