Olivia Newton-John's daughter thanks fans for supporting her mother

Olivia Newton-John's daughter has thanked fans for supporting her mother after the singer had to cancel a series of concerts.

The 68-year-old singer has been battling the back problem sciatica, which involves pain running down one or both legs from the lower back, for some time.

And it seems it has become too painful for her to continue performing, with Olivia making the decision to reschedule her eight dates on the An Evening With Olivia Newton-John tour in America's Midwest between 10 and 20 May (17) on Wednesday (10May17).

"We are so sorry to announce that the Olivia concerts scheduled for May will be postponed due to a bad issue with Olivia’s sciatica,” said a statement posted to the Grease star’s official Facebook page. "Once the dates are rescheduled we will post the new dates ASAP. Apologies for any inconvenience."

A rep for Newton-John told People the star is currently “resting and going through treatment", and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi took to Instagram on Friday (12May17) to thank her mother's fans for their unwavering support.

“Hey everyone. I just wanted to let u know my mom is ok for those that have enquired (sic). She’s a fighter. Always has been. Thank u for your love and concern. I’m passing your love onto her," she wrote.

Newton-John is currently in the middle of touring her new album LIV ON, a collection of songs about overcoming trauma, including her own battle with breast cancer and the heartbreaking loss of her sister Rona to brain cancer in 2013.

"I wake up every day grateful,” the British-Australian star told People recently. “Especially when you get older, every day becomes more precious.”

Olivia still has concerts scheduled for June and later in the year but it remains to be seen whether she will be well enough for those dates.