Faith Evans: 'We all know what happened the night Notorious BIG was killed'

Hip-hop superstar Faith Evans has stopped throwing money at investigations into her late husband's murder, because she's convinced Los Angeles police bosses already know the truth.

Evans has spent the past 20 years seeking justice for the man or men behind Notorious BIG's death, which remains an open case full of speculation and hearsay, but in a new interview with TV host Steve Harvey, she admitted she's wasted enough money trying to find the killer.

"We definitely don't have any closure because no one's been brought to justice," she said during the chat, which aired on Friday (12May17). "We just decided to not continue to financially try to pursue something that we know is only resting in the hands of the LAPD. We believe they know (what happened)...

"We just pray and keep hope (sic) that one day they will say that they know what happened."

Notorious BIG died in March, 1997 after taking four bullets to the chest in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles. His killer, described as an African-American male dressed in a blue suit and bow tie, has never been identified.

Meanwhile, during her candid chat with Harvey, Evans also talked about the duet she has recorded with her late husband's mistress Lil' Kim on her new album The King & I, which features reworked versions of Biggie's songs.

Insisting there's no bad blood between herself and her former love rival, Faith said, "Kim is definitely one of my favourite artists... It's well documented we both loved the same man, so I think it's OK to express the same feeling... I told her to talk about her feelings."