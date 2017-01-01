Harry Styles squirms as he's quizzed about 'Taylor Swift song'

Harry Styles was left red-faced when quizzed if his song Two Ghosts is about ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, though he didn't deny it.

The 23-year-old singer dropped his debut self-titled album on Friday (12May17) and is doing the rounds to promote and play his new tracks.

When interviewed by friend Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1 the DJ nagged Harry to reveal what his song Two Ghosts was about following rumours it was inspired by his relationship with the Shake It Off hitmaker back in 2012, with lines including, "Same lips red, same eyes blue/ Same white shirt, couple more tattoos".

Harry remained coy though, simply noting: "I think it’s pretty self-explanatory. I think, y'know it's about sometimes things change and you can do all the same things... And sometimes it's just different, y'know?"

Clearly feeling uncomfortable, he mumbled to his representative: "Help me Jeffrey."

Not taking his answer as a full explanation Nick made his pal squirm even more when he quipped, "Here’s the one about Taylor Swift," before playing the tune.

"Oh NO!" Harry cried out in response to Nick's comment, joking he was leaving to go to rival radio station Capital instead.

Luckily the atmosphere wasn’t awkward when he visited BBC Radio 2 afterwards to chat with host Chris Evans, during which he spoke about embracing being a solo musician.

“My favourite part about playing with this band is that I never really felt repressed, I never felt like I was faking it,” he shared about playing with his own band. “I thought, ‘I’m going to put this out and I’m going to say everything.’ I wanted to be honest.”

One Direction went on hiatus at the beginning of 2016 following the release of their fifth studio album Made in the A.M.

Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, have been busy working on their own material since then, with Liam gearing up to release new music any day now. Meanwhile their former bandmate Zayn Malik has also found success with his solo album Mind of Mine, released last year (16).