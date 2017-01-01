Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee collaboration Despacito takes Justin Bieber top

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee secure their first UK Number 1 single today with a little help from Justin Bieber.The Polydor-released track Despacito, boosted by a remix featuring Justin Bieber, notched up 31,000 downloads and 6.2 million streams to clinch the Official Singles Chart top spot this week, becoming Luis and Daddy’s first UK chart toppers, while giving Justin the sixth of his career.Primarily sung in Spanish, Despacito is the first foreign language UK Number 1 single since Gangnam Style by South Korea’s Psy roared to the top back in September 2012. The last time a Spanish language song topped the chart was October 2011 when Sak Noel partied his way there with holiday anthem Loca People.Additionally, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are the first Puerto Rican artists to score a UK Number 1 single since Ricky Martin’s Livin’ La Vida Loca spent three weeks at the summit in August 1999.Luis Fonsi tells OfficialCharts.com: “It’s amazing, I’m honoured. It’s my first Number 1 in the UK so it’s definitely a special one. I released the original song earlier this year and it’s slowly found its way to the top of the charts around the world. I’m so happy this song has connected with people even if they don’t necessarily understand the lyrics - it’s great to see people enjoying the vibe and feel of it.”Thank you to Daddy Yankee who is a great artist and a good friend, and now Justin Bieber for jumping on the song simply because he loved the record. Let me tell you, Latino girls are loving Bieber’s Spanish right now!”Justin also features on I’m The One, last week’s Number 1 single which drops one place to the runner-up slot (2). The DJ Khaled track also includes Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne. This marks the second time that Justin has knocked himself from Number 1. In November 2015, his single Love Yourself toppled Sorry from the helm of the Official Singles Chart.Shawn Mendes rises two spots with There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back to Number 5 this week, which becomes his second UK Top 5 hit in the process. French Montana and Swae Lee’s Unforgettable also makes strides, hopping four rungs to Number 8.There are more climbs for J Hus’ Did You See which catapults five to Number 12, and Charlie Puth’s Attention, the highest climber within the Top 40 that has risen 15 positions to Number 16.Finally, there are two new entries that impact the Top 40: Niall Horan’s Slow Hands massages the Number 25 position, and Jonas Blue’s collab with William Singe named Mama debuts at Number 29.