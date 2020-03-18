Win Katie Melua Live in Concert CDs

Multi award-winning recording artist Katie Melua has announced an extensive 45-date headline 2020 tour, including 18 UK & Eire dates. Tickets for the tour will go on general sale on Friday 22nd November 2019 at 10am GMT – check here
The announcement of the tour coincides with news of a ‘Live In Concert’ 2xCD album featuring Gori Women’s Choir, recorded at London’s Central Hall, Westminster, in December 2018.
The limited edition ‘Live In Concert’ 2xCD collection is presented as a stunning 84-page hardback book, and contains never-before-seen photographs of moments on stage and behind-the-scenes, captured by renowned photographer Karni Arieli. The book also contains the extraordinary illustrations created by the show’s Creative Directors Karni & Saul, and opens with a foreword written by Katie herself.
This 2xCD collection is a perfect souvenir of a truly remarkable tour.
Released on December 13th 2019 via BMG, this special release can be pre-ordered from https://katiemelua.lnk.to/storePR
Gori Women’s Choir first worked with Katie on the silver-certified 2016 album ‘In Winter’. That album was recorded in Georgia, and commanded some of the finest reviews of her career with the Sunday Times describing it as "bewitching…ravishing…spellbinding" and the Independent as “exquisite” and “remarkable."
This concert begins at Katie’s birthplace of Georgia with her solo rendition of the folk song Tu Asa Turpa Ikavi. Plane Song, performed with her brother Zurab Melua, speaks of their childhood in the city of Kutaisi, followed by Belfast, tracing the family’s emigration to the United Kingdom, where Katie’s journey towards becoming a professional recording artist begins. The show continues, revealing songs from Katie’s 7 multi-award-winning studio albums; works by legendary writers that have inspired her craft along the way; crowd favourites; and tales from her past. All the while, she is accompanied by her bandmates, and members of Gori Women’s Choir - whose powerful and ethereal voices manifest a constant reminder of home. Through the blustery autumn, the still English winter, and eventually to the spring with the world in full bloom, the artists on stage finally bring the show to a hopeful, joyous, and optimistic close, with a majestic rendition of Louis Armstrong’s A Wonderful World.
Katie Melua featuring Gori Women’s Choir
Live in Concert
Disc 1
1. Tu Ase Turpa Ikhavi
2. Plane Song
3. Belfast
4. Nine Million Bicycles
5. Just Like Heaven
6. River
7. Dreams on Fire
8. Cradle Song
9. Nunc Dimittis
10. O Holy Night
11. Diamonds are Forever
Disc 2
1. Perfect World
2. The Little Swallow
3. I Cried For You
4. The Flood
5. The Closest Thing to Crazy
6. Piece by Piece
7. Wonderful Life
8. Fields of Gold
9. Maybe I Dreamt It
10. What a Wonderful World
Full European tour dates:
Fri 25th Sep France, Paris Olympia
Sat 26th Sep Belgium, Brussels Cirque Royal
Sun 27th Sep The Netherlands, Amsterdam Carre
Tue 29th Sep Denmark, Copenhagen Opera House
Wed 30th Sep Norway, Oslo Spektrum
Thu 1st Oct Sweden, Stockholm The Cirkus
Sat 3rd Oct Denmark, Aalborg Musikkenshus
Sun 4th Oct Germany, Hamburg Barclaycard Arena
Mon 5th Oct Germany, Berlin Tempodrom
Wed 7th Oct Poland, Gdansk Hala Gdynia
Thu 8th Oct Poland, Warsaw Torwar Hall
Fri 9th Oct Poland, Wroclaw Hala Stulecia
Sat 10th Oct Germany, Munich Philharmonie
Mon 12th Oct Germany, Nuremberg Meistersingerhalle
Tue 13th Oct Germany, Mannheim Rosengarten
Wed 14th Oct Germany, Frankfurt Alte Oper
Thu 15th Oct Austria, Linz Brucknerhaus
Sat 17th Oct Austria, Bregenz Festspielhaus
Mon 19th Oct Switzerland, Zurich Samsung Hall
Tue 20th Oct Switzerland, Basel Musical Theatre
Thu 22nd Oct Germany, Kempten Big Box
Fri 23rd Oct Germany, Kassel Stadthalle
Sat 24th Oct Germany, Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Hall
Mon 26th Oct Germany, Rostock Stadthalle
Tue 27th Oct Germany, Hannover Kuppelsaal
Wed 28th Oct Luxembourg Rockhal
Fri 30th Oct UK, Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Sat 31st Oct UK, Gateshead Sage
Mon 2nd Nov UK, Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Tue 3rd Nov UK, Liverpool Philharmonic
Thu 5th Nov UK, Sheffield City Hall
Fri 6th Nov UK, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Sat 7th Nov UK, York Barbican
Mon 9th Nov UK, London Royal Albert Hall
Tue 10th Nov UK, Brighton Dome
Thu 12th Nov UK, Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
Fri 13th Nov UK, Cardiff St David’s Hall
Sat 14th Nov UK, Birmingham Symphony Hall
Mon 16th Nov UK, Cambridge Corn Exchange
Tue 17th Nov UK, Oxford New Theatre
Thu 19th Nov UK, Torquay Princess Theatre
Fri 20th Nov UK, Reading Hexagon
Sat 21st Nov UK, Leicester De Montford Hall
Mon 23rd Nov UK, Belfast Ulster Hall
Tue 24th Nov Ireland, Dublin Vicar Street
Born in the Georgian city of Kutaisi, Katie and her family emigrated to Belfast when she was 9 years old. She has released 7 studio albums to date and is one of the UK’s highest-selling female recording artists of all time.
