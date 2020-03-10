Win Bruce Springsteen’s WESTERN STARS on Blu-ray™

Experience the concert of a lifetime, WESTERN STARS
is out now on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital Download. A cinematic film version of Bruce Springsteen’s
latest globally successful album of the same name, 'WESTERN STARS' was directed by Springsteen
and his long-time collaborator Thom Zimny
, marking Springsteen’s
directorial debut.
To celebrate the release, we are giving two lucky winners the chance to get their hands on a Blu-ray™.Springsteen’s
first studio album in five years, Western Stars
marks a departure for the legendary singer/songwriter while still drawing on his roots. Touching on themes of love and loss, loneliness and family and the inexorable passage of time, the documentary film evokes the American West—both the mythic and the hardscrabble—weaving archival footage and Springsteen’s
personal narration with song to tell the story.Western Stars
which is Springsteen’s
19th studio album, has achieved worldwide success and earned rave reviews. It has been #1 on the iTunes charts on every continent, including such countries as the U.S., the UK, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, India, South Africa, and all of Scandinavia, among other countries. WESTERN STARS
is written and performed by Bruce Springsteen
, with special guest Patti Scialfa. Thom Zimny, Jon Landau, Barbara Carr and George Travis
produced the film, with Springsteen
executive producing. The original score is by Springsteen
. Joe DeSalvo
served as director of photography, and Zimny
was the editor.
For further information on WESTERN STARS
follow @WarnerBrosUK or visit www.warnerbros.co.uk
2019 Legendary and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.In order to enter this competition, please answer the following question:
Who wrote and performed in WESTERN STARS?
1. Thom Zimny
2. Joe DeSalvo
3. Bruce Springsteen
Just send your ANSWER on an email with WESTERN STARS in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.