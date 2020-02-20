COMPETITION

Win a Cats the Movie merchandise bundle from the Industry Trust

Ends: 20 February 2020
To celebrate the release of the highly-anticipated CATS The Movie, we’re giving you a chance to win a bundle of CATS Merchandise including a T-Shirt, sweatshirt, tote bag, notebook, water bottle.

In partnership with The Industry Trust for IP Awareness and Universal Pictures International UK + Eire Limited who, last month, launched an exclusive bespoke Cats trailer featuring the star-studded cast of James Corden, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson and Taylor Swift.



This December Oscar®-winning director Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl) transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-shattering stage musical into a breakthrough cinematic event. Featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic music and a world class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap.

Cats is released in UK cinemas on 20th December 2019

For your chance to win, simply answer the following question:

In which year was the musical version of CATS originally released in theatres?

1999
2018
1980

To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.

Just send your ANSWER on an email with CATS in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).

It's that simple! Best of luck!

