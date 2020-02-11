Win Skullcandy Indy™ Wireless Earbuds

True Wireless Earbuds£69.99 £55.99Now you can have the truly wireless freedom you want in a look you can confidently rock. Indy lets you move seamlessly through your day with a secure fit and premium sound quality.The jump to truly wireless audio has never been easier. From quickly pairing to your phone, to 16 hours of battery life, to a pocket-sized portable charging case, Indy makes living life without wires the simple experience it’s meant to be.With a sleek, truly wireless design, Indy keeps you connected to your music and content without the hassle of any wires whatsoever. No tangled cables. No awkward controls. No worries.Indy’s sound profile is tuned to deliver crisp highs and warm lows without distortion.Sweat, Water, and Dust Resistant.Indy boasts an IP55 protection rating – with sweat, water, and dust resistance – so you can wear it confidently wherever you go.Touch the Skull to control. You can change songs, adjust volume, and manage calls just by tapping your earbuds.No Wires, No Worries.Only Skullcandy headphones are custom-tuned to deliver music you can feel. From the lyrics in your soul to the bass in your bones.