Win The Zippo HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmer

ZIPPO LAUNCHES GAMING PERFORMANCE HEATBANK
WITH NRG AND LEAGUE OF LEGENDS ESPORTS STARS
The Zippo HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmer is a device that keeps gamers’ hands warm and their all-important mobile devices powered
In the world of professional esports, where games are won and lost in a matter of milliseconds, warm hands can be the difference between victory and defeat. Enter the Zippo HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmer, the first gaming performance product from the iconic American lifestyle brand and creator of the iconic windproof lighter.
Top esports players, including NRG’s Dizzy and Ace, know the need for warm, agile hands, and can often be seen live, on stage or streaming, using disposable hand warmers between matches. That’s where Zippo comes in – with a rechargeable ergonomically designed hand warmer that can be used over and over again.
When it comes to heat, Zippo has over 80 years in the game. The performance peripheral provides up to nine hours of warmth, with six heat settings, guaranteed to last the distance of tense tournament finals. The Zippo HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmer also doubles up as a portable charger, powering mobile devices like headsets and gaming controllers to ensure players are ready to celebrate their wins!
The HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmer will be available in pre-order from Monday 25th November in the UK, France and Germany. To celebrate the launch of Zippo’s first gaming performance product, the brand is collaborating with team NRG superstars Dizzy, Ace and Mohr to share top tips for ‘warm up’ routines via their Twitch channels, so be sure to tune into their streams.
NRG player Dizzy said: “My hands are my instrument – if they’re cramped or cold, I can’t perform to my best. While disposable hand warmers do the job, the Zippo HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmer is designed to fit my grip and I know I won’t run out of charge. It’s an integral part of my set-up now, in the same way as my keyboard or mouse. I wouldn’t play without it.”
William Kolasa, Senior Director of Integrated Marketing Communications at Zippo, said: “Zippo has always created performance products that last the distance – from our original Zippo windproof lighters to our new HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmer. It features up to 9 hours of heat and can power USB devices like headsets, controllers and phones, all essential to esports and gamers in general. We’re really excited to be working with NRG teammates Dizzy, Ace and Mohr – three players at the top of their game – to launch the limited edition NRG x Zippo HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmer. This is the first step in a bigger commitment to providing gamers with the ultimate accessories to power their play.”
The Zippo HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmer joins the brand’s ever-growing collection of versatile rechargeable hand warmers, including the 3-hour and 6-hour run times. Zippo also offers popular 6-hour and 12-hour Refillable Hand Warmers.
The HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmer, along with Zippo's full line of hand warmers, is now available to pre-order at here for £39.95.
