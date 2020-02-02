Win brand new Kygo Life A3/600 Headphones!

Kygo Life
, created by world famous DJ Kygo, launches brand new entry-level headphones: Kygo A3/600
Available at a recommended price of only £79.90, the ultra-lightweight and wireless Kygo A3/600 headphones provide great everyday comfort and style, with no strings attached. Just one charge gives you up to 23 hours playing time, with superior AAC® Bluetooth sound quality.
November 20, 2019 - Kygo Life, offering top-quality audio equipment with great sound and Scandinavian design, today presents its new entry-level headphones, offering great performance at a very accessible price, for music lovers everywhere.
Kygo A3/600 headphones, with superior AAC® Bluetooth sound quality, approved by DJ Kygo, are developed in Scandinavia and provide great everyday comfort and style as well as an impressive battery life of up to 23 hours playing time, with just one charge. What's more, being as light as a feather and including memory foam ear cushions for extra comfort, you'll no doubt be floating on air while continuously blissing out to all your favourite tunes.
These headphones fold easily into the included carrying bag, so you can easily take them with you anywhere. If the battery ever runs out just connect the audio cable to continue listening to your music.
“It’s very important for me to offer high quality headphones to music lovers everywhere. With an ever growing range from entry-level headphones, such as these brand new A3/600, to our premium A11/800 headphones, everyone is free to choose what fits best their listening habits and budget,” says Kygo.
The Kygo A3/600 headphones are available in Stellar, White or Black at a recommended retail price of £79.90 and can be purchased as of today on the KygoLife e-shop and will also be available through Argos and Amazon.co.uk.
Main Features
23-hours playing time
AAC® codecs
Microphone
Memory foam ear cushions
Check battery status on iOS
3.5mm cable included
Carrying bag
Compatible with iOS and AndroidTo enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with KYGO in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.