Win 1 of 5 Tim Baker 'Forever Overhead' CDs

TIM BAKER RELEASES EP 'THE EIGHTEENTH HOLE VARIATIONS' - PLUS WIN ONE OF 5 COPIES OF ALBUM 'FOREVER OVERHEAD'To celebrate the release of Tim Baker's EP 'The Eighteenth Hole Variations' and the new video featuring the live vocal trio performance of the track - we have 5 copies of his album 'Forever Overhead' which of course features this track and more...Canadian luminary Tim Baker, lead singer of Newfoundland’s Hey Rosetta!, releases a new solo single and EP ‘The Eighteenth Hole Variations’ on 18th October via AWAL. His debut critically acclaimed solo album ‘Forever Overhead’ was released earlier this year. The EP features a stunning performance of album heartbreak track, The Eighteenth Hole, featuring Tim, Felicity Williams (of Bernice) and Nico Paulo (a solo musician in her own right and currently in Tim's band) as a vocal trio.Currently on tour in the US on tour with Montreal's indie-psyche-rock quartet, Half Moon Run, followed by a solo Canadian headline tour finally Tim brings his bass & drum trio to the UK in January 2020 for 8 dates kicking off on 22nd January at London’s Servants Jazz Quarters.The UK tour starts in London on January 22nd and more dates will follow.JANUARYWed 22nd LONDON - Servant’s Jazz Quarters