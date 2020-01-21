Win Last Christmas Vinyl, CD, T-Shirt and Tote Bag

Sony Music is thrilled to present the soundtrack album to accompany Universal Pictures’ highly anticipated holiday romance, Last Christmas, inspired by the music of George Michael and Wham!, directed by Paul Feig, co-scripted by Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson and The film stars Emilia Clarke (HBO’s Game of Thrones), Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Michelle Yeoh and Thompson.Last Christmas, the soundtrack album, features 3 fabulous Wham! songs including ‘Last Christmas’ and ‘Everything She Wants’ as well as 12 of George Michael’s best loved tracks from his solo years.The soundtrack album (CD/Digital/Vinyl) and the film are OUT NOW.Speaking of her meeting with George Michael that led to the making of the film, Emma Thompson said: "The wisdom and emotional scope of George’s lyrics have always amazed me. So many feel like they were written for the movie.”“After I met George and experienced his compassion and understanding up close, I realised that in fact the movie was written for those lyrics.”All songs were written, arranged and produced by George Michael, except This Is How (We Want You To Get High), which was co-written and co-produced by George Michael and James Jackman, and they will appeal to fans who grew up with his music and introduce a new generation to George Michael’s extraordinary musical virtuosity and range.The film began when the acclaimed British film producer David Livingstone (best known for the BAFTA Award winning feature film, PRIDE and the Renee Zellweger feature, JUDY) spoke of his love of Wham!’s (George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley) iconic hit, ‘Last Christmas’ to the Oscar-winning actor, producer and screenwriter, Emma Thompson.That conversation sowed the germ of a winning idea: to make a film inspired by ‘Last Christmas’, so in Spring 2013, Emma Thompson visited George Michael at his London home who gave her his blessing.Highlights include the much-loved hits, Faith, Fastlove, Freedom '90, and Too Funky alongside such surprises as Heal The Pain, Waiting for that Day and the MTV Unplugged version of Praying For Time which George himself adored and the fabulous Older track, Move On. Then when Emma Thompson heard the new track, This Is How (We Want You To Get High), she instantly knew it had to be part of Last Christmas. An extended version will be available on the vinyl version of the soundtrack.The film Last Christmas is in cinemas now!TracklistingLast ChristmasToo FunkyFantasyPraying For TimeFaithWaiting For That DayHeal The PainOne More TryFastlove Part1Everything She WantsWake Me Up Before You Go-GoMove OnFreedom! ‘90Praying For Time (MTV Unplugged version)This Is How (We Want You To Get High)