Win NOW 100 Hits Even More Forgotten 80s - 5CDs

NOW 100 Hits Even More Forgotten 80s - 5CD
Release Date: 15th November 2019
Oh the Eighties; dodgy mullet memories, perms perfect for poodles and enough Lycra to make Mr Motivator blush. Although there were parts of the Eighties we’d prefer to forget, there is no denying it was the ultimate decade for pop music, it even gave us the NOW Music compilation series in 1983. Following on from their album NOW Forgotten 80s, which earlier this year shone a light on all those amazing tracks we didn’t even realise we missed, NOW 100 Hits Even More Forgotten 80s is here to delve even deeper into the earworms of the 80s, with a healthy dose of nostalgia mixed in.
Tracks include queen of the decade Kim Wilde’s Chequered Love to Aussie favourite Jason Donavon’s Sealed With A Kiss to everybody’s favourite girl group Bananarama’s Nathan Jones, through to classic feel-good dance tracks I Can Make You Feel Good by Shalamar and Mama Used to Say by Junior.
So, whether you were dancing in your bedroom with a hairbrush in hand, singing along to your favourite heartthrobs or down at the disco pulling out the running man then NOW Music has something for you. With an almighty 100 tracks, this compilation will have you grooving from dusk until dawn, reliving your memories and creating new ones, proving the Eighties really is the decade to beat.
And if you’re looking for even more of an 80s experience, Now That’s What I Call Music Live 80s will be touring across the UK so you can sing, dance and party along to all your favourite hits in a live concert. Presented by Gary Davies and Mark Goodier and performed by a powerhouse live band with sensational singers Sandy Grigelis, Paige Cook and Shellyann, this will be a night you won’t forget.
TRACK LIST
CD ONE:
01. Five Star - System Addict
02. Dexys Midnight Runners & Kevin Rowland - Jackie Wilson Said (I’m In Heaven When You Smile)
03. The Style Council - Speak Like A Child
04. Soft Cell - Bedsitter
05. UB40 - Don’t Break My Heart
06. Bad Manners - Special Brew
07. David Grant & Jaki Graham - Could It Be I’m Falling In Love
08. Princess - Say I’m Your Number One
09. Junior - Mama Used To Say
10. Shalamar - I Can Make You Feel Good
11. Electronic - Getting Away With It
12. Krush - House Arrest
13. Fat Boys & The Beach Boys - Wipeout
14. Taffy - I Love My Radio
15. Tanita Tikaram - Good Tradition
16. Suzanne Vega - Luka
17. Mica Paris - My One Temptation
18. Champaign - How ‘Bout Us
19. Loose Ends - Magic Touch
20. Shakatak - Night Birds
CD TWO:
01. Was (Not Was) - Walk The Dinosaur
02. Bros - Too Much
03. Culture Club - I’ll Tumble 4 Ya
04. Dollar - Mirror Mirror
05. Level 42 - The Sun Goes Down (Living It Up)
06. Linx - Intuition
07. Cliff Richard- Dreamin’
08. Kim Wilde - Chequered Love
09. King - Alone Without You
10. Animotion - Obsession
11. Samantha Fox - Touch Me (I Want Your Body)
12. Talk Talk - Life’s What You Make It
13. Spandau Ballet - Musclebound
14. Eighth Wonder- I’m Not Scared
15. Boy Meets Girl - Waiting For A Star To Fall
16. Brother Beyond - He Ain’t No Competition
17. Goombay Dance Band - Seven Tears
18. Jason Donovan – Sealed With A Kiss
19. It Bites - Calling All The Heroes
20. The Maisonettes - Heartache Avenue
CD THREE:
01. Marilyn - Calling Your Name
02. New Musik - Living By Numbers
03. Bananarama - Nathan Jones
04. Nick Kamen - Each Time You Break My Heart
05. Then Jerico - Big Area
06. Big Country - Look Away
07. Status Quo - What You’re Proposing
08. Coast To Coast - (Do) The Hucklebuck
09. Ollie & Jerry - Breakin’...There’s No Stopping Us
10. Haywoode - Roses
11. Thomas Dolby - Hyperactive!
12. The Blow Monkeys - It Doesn’t Have To Be This Way
13. Eric B. & Rakim - Paid In Full
14. Wax - Bridge To Your Heart
15. Whistle - (Nothing Serious) Just Buggin’
16. Boogie Box High - Jive Talkin’
17. Nik Kershaw - Wide Boy
18. The Hooters - Satellite
19. Mr. Mister - Kyrie
20. Fuzzbox - International Rescue
CD FOUR:
01. Billy Ocean - Loverboy
02. Hue & Cry - Looking For Linda
03. Pete Wylie - Sinful
04. Arcadia - Election Day
05. Classix Nouveaux - Is It A Dream
06. Altered Images - I Could Be Happy
07. Mari Wilson - Just What I Always Wanted
08. Heaven 17 - (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang
09. China Crisis - Black Man Ray
10. Robert Palmer – She Makes My Day
11. Captain Sensible - Happy Talk
12. The Flying Pickets - Only You
13. All About Eve - Martha’s Harbour
14. The Dream Academy - Life In A Northern Town
15. Breathe - Hands To Heaven
16. Johnny Logan - Hold Me Now
17. Bucks Fizz - Now Those Days Are Gone
18. The Kane Gang - Closest Thing To Heaven
19. Jona Lewie - You’ll Always Find Me In The Kitchen At Parties
20. Sky – Toccata
CD FIVE:
01. Shakin’ Stevens - Oh Julie
02. Alvin Stardust - Pretend
03. Boys Town Gang - Can’t Take My Eyes Off You
04. Liquid Gold - Dance Yourself Dizzy
05. Carly Simon - Why
06. Musical Youth - Never Gonna Give You Up
07. The Lambrettas - Poison Ivy
08. The Human League - Open Your Heart
09. Edelweiss - Bring Me Edelweiss
10. Terence Trent D’Arby - Dance Little Sister
11. Paul Young - I’m Gonna Tear Your Playhouse Down
12. Art Of Noise - Close (To The Edit)
13. Bomb The Bass - Megablast (Hip Hop On Precinct 13)
14. S’Express - Superfly Guy
15. Coldcut feat. Yazz & The Plastic Population - Doctorin’ The House
16. L.A. Mix - Check This Out (Fierce Vocal)
17. Adam & The Ants - Dog Eat Dog
18. Godley & Creme - Under Your Thumb
19. Nicole - A Little Peace
20. The Look - I Am The Beat
