Win NOW 100 Hits Even More Forgotten 80s - 5CDs

NOW 100 Hits Even More Forgotten 80s - 5CDRelease Date: 15th November 2019RRP: £11.99 buy here Oh the Eighties; dodgy mullet memories, perms perfect for poodles and enough Lycra to make Mr Motivator blush. Although there were parts of the Eighties we’d prefer to forget, there is no denying it was the ultimate decade for pop music, it even gave us the NOW Music compilation series in 1983. Following on from their album NOW Forgotten 80s, which earlier this year shone a light on all those amazing tracks we didn’t even realise we missed, NOW 100 Hits Even More Forgotten 80s is here to delve even deeper into the earworms of the 80s, with a healthy dose of nostalgia mixed in.Tracks include queen of the decade Kim Wilde’s Chequered Love to Aussie favourite Jason Donavon’s Sealed With A Kiss to everybody’s favourite girl group Bananarama’s Nathan Jones, through to classic feel-good dance tracks I Can Make You Feel Good by Shalamar and Mama Used to Say by Junior.So, whether you were dancing in your bedroom with a hairbrush in hand, singing along to your favourite heartthrobs or down at the disco pulling out the running man then NOW Music has something for you. With an almighty 100 tracks, this compilation will have you grooving from dusk until dawn, reliving your memories and creating new ones, proving the Eighties really is the decade to beat.And if you’re looking for even more of an 80s experience, Now That’s What I Call Music Live 80s will be touring across the UK so you can sing, dance and party along to all your favourite hits in a live concert. Presented by Gary Davies and Mark Goodier and performed by a powerhouse live band with sensational singers Sandy Grigelis, Paige Cook and Shellyann, this will be a night you won’t forget.TRACK LISTCD ONE:01. Five Star - System Addict02. Dexys Midnight Runners & Kevin Rowland - Jackie Wilson Said (I’m In Heaven When You Smile)03. The Style Council - Speak Like A Child04. Soft Cell - Bedsitter05. UB40 - Don’t Break My Heart06. Bad Manners - Special Brew07. David Grant & Jaki Graham - Could It Be I’m Falling In Love08. Princess - Say I’m Your Number One09. Junior - Mama Used To Say10. Shalamar - I Can Make You Feel Good11. Electronic - Getting Away With It12. Krush - House Arrest13. Fat Boys & The Beach Boys - Wipeout14. Taffy - I Love My Radio15. Tanita Tikaram - Good Tradition16. Suzanne Vega - Luka17. Mica Paris - My One Temptation18. Champaign - How ‘Bout Us19. Loose Ends - Magic Touch20. Shakatak - Night BirdsCD TWO:01. Was (Not Was) - Walk The Dinosaur02. Bros - Too Much03. Culture Club - I’ll Tumble 4 Ya04. Dollar - Mirror Mirror05. Level 42 - The Sun Goes Down (Living It Up)06. Linx - Intuition07. Cliff Richard- Dreamin’08. Kim Wilde - Chequered Love09. King - Alone Without You10. Animotion - Obsession11. Samantha Fox - Touch Me (I Want Your Body)12. Talk Talk - Life’s What You Make It13. Spandau Ballet - Musclebound14. Eighth Wonder- I’m Not Scared15. Boy Meets Girl - Waiting For A Star To Fall16. Brother Beyond - He Ain’t No Competition17. Goombay Dance Band - Seven Tears18. Jason Donovan – Sealed With A Kiss19. It Bites - Calling All The Heroes20. The Maisonettes - Heartache AvenueCD THREE:01. Marilyn - Calling Your Name02. New Musik - Living By Numbers03. Bananarama - Nathan Jones04. Nick Kamen - Each Time You Break My Heart05. Then Jerico - Big Area06. Big Country - Look Away07. Status Quo - What You’re Proposing08. Coast To Coast - (Do) The Hucklebuck09. Ollie & Jerry - Breakin’...There’s No Stopping Us10. Haywoode - Roses11. Thomas Dolby - Hyperactive!12. The Blow Monkeys - It Doesn’t Have To Be This Way13. Eric B. & Rakim - Paid In Full14. Wax - Bridge To Your Heart15. Whistle - (Nothing Serious) Just Buggin’16. Boogie Box High - Jive Talkin’17. Nik Kershaw - Wide Boy18. The Hooters - Satellite19. Mr. Mister - Kyrie20. Fuzzbox - International RescueCD FOUR:01. Billy Ocean - Loverboy02. Hue & Cry - Looking For Linda03. Pete Wylie - Sinful04. Arcadia - Election Day05. Classix Nouveaux - Is It A Dream06. Altered Images - I Could Be Happy07. Mari Wilson - Just What I Always Wanted08. Heaven 17 - (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang09. China Crisis - Black Man Ray10. Robert Palmer – She Makes My Day11. Captain Sensible - Happy Talk12. The Flying Pickets - Only You13. All About Eve - Martha’s Harbour14. The Dream Academy - Life In A Northern Town15. Breathe - Hands To Heaven16. Johnny Logan - Hold Me Now17. Bucks Fizz - Now Those Days Are Gone18. The Kane Gang - Closest Thing To Heaven19. Jona Lewie - You’ll Always Find Me In The Kitchen At Parties20. Sky – ToccataCD FIVE:01. Shakin’ Stevens - Oh Julie02. Alvin Stardust - Pretend03. Boys Town Gang - Can’t Take My Eyes Off You04. Liquid Gold - Dance Yourself Dizzy05. Carly Simon - Why06. Musical Youth - Never Gonna Give You Up07. The Lambrettas - Poison Ivy08. The Human League - Open Your Heart09. Edelweiss - Bring Me Edelweiss10. Terence Trent D’Arby - Dance Little Sister11. Paul Young - I’m Gonna Tear Your Playhouse Down12. Art Of Noise - Close (To The Edit)13. Bomb The Bass - Megablast (Hip Hop On Precinct 13)14. S’Express - Superfly Guy15. Coldcut feat. Yazz & The Plastic Population - Doctorin’ The House16. L.A. Mix - Check This Out (Fierce Vocal)17. Adam & The Ants - Dog Eat Dog18. Godley & Creme - Under Your Thumb19. Nicole - A Little Peace20. The Look - I Am The Beat