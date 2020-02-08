Win Not The Nine O’Clock News 40th Anniversary CD Box Set

Celebrating 40 years since the ground-breaking comedy series arrived on BBC TV, this Vinyl box set presents all three original LPs - Not The Nine O’Clock News, Hedgehog Sandwich and the double LP The Memory Kinda Lingers - lovingly mastered on heavyweight themed coloured vinyl. The first two albums made the UK Top Ten chart on their original release.
Let the famous signature tune take you back to the heady days of 1979, when Labour gave way to the Conservatives, striking workers created the Winter of Discontent, and Not The Nine O’Clock News inherited the BBC2 time slot vacated by Fawlty Towers. It quickly became a trailblazing smash hit, running for four series and making stars of Rowan Atkinson, Mel Smith, Pamela Stephenson and Griff Rhys-Jones.
Among the many famous, and much-loved, sketches included on the LPs are David Bloody Attenborough (aka Gerald the Gorilla), Points of View, General Synod’s “Life of Python”, Constable Savage, University Challenge, Hi-Fi Shop, That’s Lies, Not The Parrot Sketch, Open Marriage, Question Time, Game For A Laugh, Two Ninnies, McEnroe’s Breakfast, What A Load of Willies, The Pope’s Visit, Simon and Garfunkel and – yes – The Return of Constable Savage.
Produced and devised by John Lloyd and Sean Hardie, Not The Nine O’Clock News won a Silver Rose at the Montreux Festival and a BAFTA for Best Light Entertainment Programme. Its large writing team included such future luminaries of TV comedy as Richard Curtis, David Renwick, Andrew Marshall, Guy Jenkin, Laurie Rowley, John Lloyd and Andy Hamilton.
These three faithfully reproduced facsimile gatefolds include the live recording of the stage show, Not In Front Of The Audience. Remastered from the original tapes, and presented in a rigid slipcase, the LPs are pressed on 4 x 180g heavyweight vinyl in fetching shades of Gob On You Green, Hedgehog Splatter, Kinda Lingers Red and Alien Emissions Green and Orange. The Box Set also includes a booklet with brand new notes written by John Lloyd, and Tim Worthington, along with cast photos.
Buy link here
.To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with WIN in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.